Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Watts Water Technologies worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,905,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $196.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.87 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.33 and a 200-day moving average of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.34%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

