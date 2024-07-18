Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.91 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of TransUnion worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in TransUnion by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 172,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

