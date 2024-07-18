Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.93 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of TopBuild worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,279,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Down 4.9 %

BLD stock opened at $442.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.75. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $467.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TopBuild

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.