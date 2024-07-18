Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.62 Million Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $164.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $197.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.11). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $500.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 33.84%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.