Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.64 Million Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of MakeMyTrip worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 234,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

MMYT opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

