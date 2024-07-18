Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.98 Million Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,799 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ARM were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC grew its stake in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 103.68.

ARM stock opened at 161.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 120.63. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

