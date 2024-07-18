Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17 Million Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Range Resources worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

