Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 356.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,883 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Boston Properties worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

