Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,296,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 14,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.6 %

LMAT stock opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $88.75.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,437 shares of company stock worth $10,076,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.