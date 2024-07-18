Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,143 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Duolingo worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,239,000 after purchasing an additional 129,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,042,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 219,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,693,000 after purchasing an additional 81,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 208,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after purchasing an additional 148,892 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,198 shares of company stock worth $11,929,033. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $180.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 186.55 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.70.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

