Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 428,970 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $20,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

