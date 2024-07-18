Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $20,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Autohome by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Autohome had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

