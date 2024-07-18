Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of SharkNinja worth $18,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in SharkNinja by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Down 2.7 %

SN opened at 71.88 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a PE ratio of 53.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 74.56.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

