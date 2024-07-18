Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 184,410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Allison Transmission worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 86,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

