Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 151,963 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 151,963 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of SLM worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 1,812.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 52,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SLM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

