Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,342 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,400,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,553,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,644 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.2 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

