Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,999 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $16,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $817.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $790.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $709.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $891.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares in the company, valued at $100,311,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,311,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

