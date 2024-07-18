Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,742 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,742 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $20,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $2,421,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 14.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $45.75 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.84.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

