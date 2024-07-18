Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 81,362 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $135.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average is $167.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.60 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

