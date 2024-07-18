Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,835 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $19,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,185,000 after acquiring an additional 844,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kyndryl by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,666,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,873,000 after purchasing an additional 190,062 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,079,000 after purchasing an additional 767,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $54,283,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after buying an additional 196,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

KD stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

