Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Short Interest Update

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,010,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 11,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,590,695 shares of company stock valued at $54,627,557. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IOT opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. Samsara has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

