Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $43.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 140.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 157,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 91,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 385,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 87,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

