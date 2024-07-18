Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.29

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.29 and last traded at $69.29, with a volume of 23535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 101,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.