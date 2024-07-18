SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) VP Sells $69,736.46 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) VP Andrew H. Everett II sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,736.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 233,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,865.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SEACOR Marine Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of SMHI opened at $14.39 on Thursday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 136,331 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

