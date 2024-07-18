SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) VP Sells $69,736.46 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) VP Andrew H. Everett II sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,736.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 233,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,865.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SEACOR Marine Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of SMHI opened at $14.39 on Thursday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine
About SEACOR Marine
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SEACOR Marine
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.