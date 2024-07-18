Sei Investments Co. Acquires 195,412 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,412 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.43% of CareTrust REIT worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

