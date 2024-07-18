Sei Investments Co. Acquires 250,354 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 263.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,354 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

