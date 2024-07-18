Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.85% of Compass Diversified worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at $761,838. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Enterline bought 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $736,975.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 1.2 %

Compass Diversified stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 588.27%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

