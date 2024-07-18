Sei Investments Co. Buys 14,000 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of DoubleVerify worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,131,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,396,000 after buying an additional 185,458 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $15,297,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.6 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $163,311.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $226,526. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

