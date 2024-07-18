Sei Investments Co. Buys 51,690 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $41,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $10,601,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after buying an additional 159,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 136,235 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $67.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

