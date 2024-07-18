Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $16,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $122,144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $78,181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Masco by 967.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,767,000 after purchasing an additional 376,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after buying an additional 254,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 387,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 166,489 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $78.94.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.