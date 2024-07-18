Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67,950 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.