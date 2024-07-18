Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 351.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616,123 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Blue Owl Capital worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

