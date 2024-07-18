Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of International Paper worth $16,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.84.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

