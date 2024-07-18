Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 192.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Relx by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Relx by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $45.41 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

