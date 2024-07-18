Sei Investments Co. Has $15.10 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after buying an additional 162,689 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $597,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $38.54 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.