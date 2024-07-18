Sei Investments Co. Has $15.26 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Annaly Capital Management worth $15,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after purchasing an additional 116,102 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.