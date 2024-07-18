Sei Investments Co. Has $16.42 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

