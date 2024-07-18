Sei Investments Co. Has $17.31 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

