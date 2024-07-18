Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,983 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after buying an additional 140,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,026,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,399,000 after buying an additional 243,290 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $77.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.