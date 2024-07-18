Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,754 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of eBay worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.58 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

