Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.44% of Cactus worth $17,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Cactus by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WHD stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

