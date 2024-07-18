Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.52% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $26,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $18,531,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $9,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 159,483 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 132,553 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

