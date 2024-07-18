Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Parsons worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Parsons by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NYSE PSN opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 427.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

