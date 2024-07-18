Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $98.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.67.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

