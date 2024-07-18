Sei Investments Co. Purchases 107,000 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 40,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

