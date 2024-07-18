Sei Investments Co. Purchases 281,956 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045,606 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 281,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of American Airlines Group worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 1,739,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after buying an additional 667,660 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,050,918 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 462,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

