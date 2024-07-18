Sei Investments Co. Purchases 49,894 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,894 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $17,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vale by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,756 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Vale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,876,000 after buying an additional 75,726 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 705,520 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Vale by 1,422.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vale by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,317 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.