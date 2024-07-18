Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 918.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $243.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.59 and a 200-day moving average of $253.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

