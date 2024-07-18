Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,081 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW stock opened at $253.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.68 and its 200 day moving average is $252.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.20.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

