Sei Investments Co. Sells 125,793 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 541,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 184,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $54.87 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.